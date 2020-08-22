Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents living near a new wildfire that sparked in Larimer County on Saturday.
#LewstoneFire - air resources working the fire pic.twitter.com/UhaGOLs71L— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 23, 2020
The blaze, dubbed the Lewstone Fire, is burning northwest of Fort Collins, near Rist Canyon. The fire had grown to an estimated 140 acres by Saturday night, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. The cause is still unknown.
[An evacuation map can be viewed at nocoalert.org]
Two air tankers, two heavy helicopters, and 80 personnel were deployed to assist Saturday, and additional resources have been requested for Sunday, the sheriff's office said.
While low fire activity was expected Saturday night, firefighters planned to monitor the blaze overnight.
A Red Cross shelter has been opened in Laporte, Colo. for evacuees.
Red Cross has opened an evacuation center in La Porte, CO to assist residents who have been evacuated because of the #LewstoneFire. Located at the Cache La Poudre Middle School located at 3515 W. County Rd. 54 G, La Porte CO. For more info: https://t.co/Dr5b3bqdiJ. pic.twitter.com/FOft94hgy0— cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) August 23, 2020
Satellite Fire Imagery continues to show an intense hot spot with the Lewstone Fire in Larimer county. #Cowx #cofire #LewstoneFire pic.twitter.com/CAamuNx6gk— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 23, 2020
The Cameron Peak Fire, also burning in Larimer County, west of Fort Collins, has grown to more than 17,000 acres since August 13 and is 0 percent contained.