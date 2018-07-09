LARAMIE • Some people are objecting to a planned marketing slogan for the University of Wyoming, calling it sexist, racist and counterproductive to the university’s recruiting goals, the Laramie Boomerang reported.
“The world needs more cowboys,” says the slogan, referring to the name of UW’s male athletic teams.
One of the marketing campaign’s central goals is redefining the word “cowboy” to represent all faculty, staff, students and others associated with the university, said University of Wyoming spokesman Chad Baldwin.
“We’re casting it so that it’s not gender-specific,” Baldwin said. “It’s not at all exclusionary. It’s the spirit of the cowboy that we all kind of share in.
“So we’re basically throwing away the old stereotypes and updating what it means to be a cowboy and what it looks like. A cowboy is not what you are, but who you are.”
The university’s Committee on Women and People of Color wrote a letter to Baldwin and UW President Laurie Nichols, asking them to “shelve that slogan and find another one that represents the diversity of people and cultures that we have, and want to have, as UW.”
The Boulder-based marketing firm Victors & Spoils was paid about $500,000 to develop the campaign.
It is part of a more than $1.4 million investment to advertise the university.
The new slogan is set to launch Sept. 14.