A Colorado Springs day care operator who became infamous overnight when she was accused of hiding 26 toddlers behind a "false wall" to skirt state regulations won a delay in her trial Wednesday when her attorney argued a special prosecutor should be appointed because of a potential conflict of interest.

Defense attorney Josh Tolini requested a continuance in Carla Faith’s trial after learning that an attorney pursuing a civil suit against her had access to one of her employees and co-defendants in the case during a two-hour interview at the Colorado Springs police headquarters.

Valerie Fresquez, one of three of Faith’s employees charged with child abuse after authorities conducted a welfare check in November 2019 at Play Mountain Place, participated in the exit interview as part of a plea agreement, Tolini said.

According to Tolini, Fresquez’s attorney left the room after 15 minutes, and, for an hour, the detective and prosecutor Andrew Herlihy stopped the interview to allow attorney Danny Kay to ask questions regarding the civil suit, Faith’s finances and information not relevant to the criminal investigation, Tolini said.

“I’ve been doing this for over 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “I’ve never seen an attorney leave a room while a client is being interviewed. We have a situation where the district attorney is enabling access for the civil attorney for a witness that we are denied access to.”

He added: “I’m at a loss to understand any reason as to why Dan Kay would have been put on notice and allowed access in and allowed to ask questions of a witness for over an hour,” he said.

Because Fresquez is considered a co-defendant in Faith’s case, Tolini and the other employees’ attorneys are barred from interviewing her to gather additional information or potentially having her serve as a witness.

The attorneys for two other daycare employees’ Christina Swauger and Katelynne Nelson echoed Tolini’s concerns and waived their clients’ rights to a speedy trial in order for the court to address the issue.

“You’ve got the civil attorney acting as kind of a defacto prosecutor in the case,” said defense attorney Will Cook, who is representing Swauger.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner called the situation “really unusual.”

“In 30 years of doing this, I haven’t seen this, either,” Werner said.

Kay told The Gazette he had "every right in the world" to interview Fresquez for his civil suit.

"There's absolutely nothing improper about interviewing a witness for your case and for them to try to say it is improper is absolutely absurd," Kay said.

Kay said he asked Fresquez's attorney, who agreed that he could attend his client's exit interview "as a matter of convenience" to avoid having her interview twice. He denied the allegation that her attorney left the room while he asked her questions.

"She was being interviewed so I wanted to find out about what she had to say about her job at Play Mountain Place. That's what you do when you have a case, you try to either interview or depose all of the witnesses and it is neglectful not to do it," he said.

In December, Kay filed an 11-page complaint on behalf of 19 parents and their children who attended Play Mountain Place, alleging that Faith was negligent while providing care for their children, resulting in injuries and behavioral issues.

Wednesday’s hearing comes nearly 15 months after police and a worker from the state’s Department of Human Services conducted a welfare check at Faith’s day care east of downtown Colorado Springs, where she was authorized to care for six children.

Although Faith repeatedly told an officer that no children were in her care, the officer could hear children’s music and a child’s cry from the basement at 838 E. Willamette Ave., an arrest affidavit stated. Another officer arrived on scene and discovered a small seam separating the false wall from the actual wall inside the Victorian home.

Faith, 58, was arrested on 26 counts of child abuse alleging recklessness, but without injury and attempt to influence a public servant, a felony, court records show.

Swauger, Nelson and Fresquez each face 26 charges of child abuse, all of which are misdemeanors, court records show. In addition, Swauger faces one count of attempting to influence a public servant and Nelson faces a charge of drug possession.

The judge scheduled the next hearing for April 7.