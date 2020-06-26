Severe thunderstorms have hit the Front Range, including El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area, bringing heavy rain, hail and tornado warnings.
Read the latest weather updates here:
5:05 p.m.
-A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Colorado Springs until 5:45 p.m.
-A new tornado warning has been issued for central El Paso County, 14 miles east of Colorado Springs, including the Falcon area, until 5:30 p.m. according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
"This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central El Paso County," according to the weather service website.
[Have photos or videos from the storm that you'd like to share? Send them over to digital@gazette.com]
4:45 p.m.
-A flash flood warning has been issued for including Black Forest CO until 7:30 p.m.
-A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Peyton and Falcon until 5:30 p.m.
- Colorado Springs is under a severe thunderstorm watch
-Pea and marble-sized hail reported in Monument.
4:15 p.m.
A tornado warning has been issued for the north side of Colorado Springs, Black Forest and other parts of northern El Paso County.
4:10 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Black Forest and Momument areas until 4:45 p.m. by the weather service.
---
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued from noon to 9 p.m. by the weather service.
Hail — up to 1.5 inches in diameter — and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible as storms spread east across the Interstate 25 corridor between 3 and 6 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m., according to the weather service. Tornadoes also are possible, the agency reported.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/Fzgru4VLDu— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 26, 2020
The thunderstorm watch area includes Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Teller County, Douglas County and Pueblo County along with all other areas east of I-25 in Colorado.
Also, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the weather service for areas that include Castle Rock and the south metro Denver area until 2:45 p.m. Friday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Centennial CO, Castle Rock CO, Castle Pines CO until 2:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/nfNBxzkKXM— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 26, 2020
Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding, according to the forecast.
A chance of thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after noon on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday, NWS reported.
Here's the full weekend forecast from NWS:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 82, low near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85, low near 56.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90, low near 58.