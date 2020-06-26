Severe thunderstorms have hit the Front Range, including El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area, bringing heavy rain, hail and tornado warnings.

Read the latest weather updates here:

5:05 p.m.

-A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Colorado Springs until 5:45 p.m.

-A new tornado warning has been issued for central El Paso County, 14 miles east of Colorado Springs, including the Falcon area, until 5:30 p.m. according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

"This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central El Paso County," according to the weather service website.

4:45 p.m.

-A flash flood warning has been issued for including Black Forest CO until 7:30 p.m.

-A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Peyton and Falcon until 5:30 p.m.

- Colorado Springs is under a severe thunderstorm watch

-Pea and marble-sized hail reported in Monument.

4:15 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for the north side of Colorado Springs, Black Forest and other parts of northern El Paso County.

4:10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Black Forest and Momument areas until 4:45 p.m. by the weather service.

---

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued from noon to 9 p.m. by the weather service.

Hail — up to 1.5 inches in diameter —  and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible as storms spread east across the Interstate 25 corridor between 3 and 6 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m., according to the weather service. Tornadoes also are possible, the agency reported.

The thunderstorm watch area includes Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Teller County, Douglas County and Pueblo County along with all other areas east of I-25 in Colorado.

Also, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the weather service for areas that include Castle Rock and the south metro Denver area until 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding, according to the forecast. 

A chance of thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after noon on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday, NWS reported.

Here's the full weekend forecast from NWS:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 82, low near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85, low near 56.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90, low near 58.

