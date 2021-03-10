Another suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with several sets of human remains found at properties in Conejos County, and additional charges were levied against the primary suspect in the case, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Francisco Ramirez, 38, faces three counts of tampering with deceased human remains and one count of tampering with physical evidence connected to the deaths of Xavier Zeven Garcia, Selena Esquibel and Myron Robert Martinez, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Adre Jordan Baroz, also known as “Psycho,” also faces new charges of first-degree murder and tampering with human remains in connection with Garcia’s death, according to the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Baroz, 26, has also been accused of killing Martinez, Esquibel and 34-year-old Shayla Hammel.
Ramirez, also known as “Pancho,” had been renting a property in Sanford where two of the bodies were found, officials said. He was arrested in Pueblo in December but was not charged in connection with the Conejos County case at the time.
On Nov. 10 Conejos County officers and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found human remains at a property near Los Sauces. At the time they were executing a search warrant on Baroz, who was wanted for vehicle theft.
Of the human remains found in Sanford and Los Sauces, only Hammel and Martinez have been officially identified, officials said.
Gazette reporter Carol McKinley contributed to this report.