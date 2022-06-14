2021 deaths by suicide in El Paso County

Total: 176 (down by two from 178 in 2020)

Youth suicides ages 17 and below: Decreased from record-tying high of 15 deaths in 2020 to four deaths in 2021. There were five fentanyl related deaths among teens

44: average age at death (Range of 11 to 95 years old)

32% left notes or social media posts indicating suicidal intentions

62% had history of prior suicidal thoughts

74% of autopsies contained drugs (41%), alcohol (44%) or THC (22%) at the time of death

30% have known active or prior military duty (a 10% increase from 2020)

114 people who took their lives used a gun

30 died by hanging

22 were drug overdoses

Source: El Paso County Coroner's Office 2021 annual report released Tuesday