A judge has scheduled a resentencing date for Krystal Jean Kenney, the former nurse who helped Teller County rancher Patrick Frazee clean up blood after the murder of his fiancé, Kelsey Berreth, in 2018.
The new sentencing date for Kenney, 34, is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 23, court records show.
Last month, the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned her three-year sentence, ruling that Teller County District Judge Scott Sells erred in sentencing Kenney in the aggravated range for evidence tampering.
On Feb. 17, a three-judge panel vacated the sentence and ordered Sells to resentence her in the normal range of 1 to 1 1/2 years in prison.
Kenney was a star witness at Frazee’s November 2019 trial, telling a jury how she suited up in a hazardous materials suit and scrubbed blood from the Woodland Park townhouse where Frazee fatally beat Berreth with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day 2018.
The story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.