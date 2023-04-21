The city of Colorado Springs will activate a new school zone outside of Doherty High School on Monday, according to a news release.

The school zone on Barnes Road, between Austin Bluffs Road and Oro Blanco Road, will include flashing 20 mph speed limit signs, along with road markings, according to the news release.

The city announced its plans to install the school zone in March after 17-year-old Doherty High School exchange student Giorgia Trocciola was struck and killed in an auto-pedestrian crash near the school.

The school zone will be active each morning on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 7 a.m.-7:50 a.m., and on Wednesday from 7:55 a.m.-8:45 a.m. The flashing signs will also be activated each weekday from 3 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Colorado Springs police officers will patrol the school zone in the first week to remind drivers to slow down.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The addition of the roughly $50,000 school zone project breaks from Colorado Springs' long-held practice of installing school zones only around elementary and middle schools, which are typically posted in areas with speed limits over 30 mph.

City traffic engineer Todd Frisbie said in late March that multiple school districts had reached out about potentially installing new school zones outside their high schools. Staff were collecting speed and traffic data to determine other areas of need across the city’s high schools.

Trocciola was struck in a crosswalk crossing Barnes Road in front of Doherty High School around 7:20 a.m. March 22 when a vehicle entered the intersection on a red light and hit her, according to a preliminary investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department. Trocciola died on the scene.

The driver in the crash was charged with careless driving resulting in death, a misdemeanor, according to the police. The driver's name was not released due to being a juvenile.

Frisbee said a citywide study of intersection safety had not previously identified Barnes as a location where crash numbers and patterns indicated poor safety performance.

The city traditionally takes a data-driven approach in installing safety measures, he said. If an analysis shows safety performance is worse than expected, safety measures are then identified to improve its performance.