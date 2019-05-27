The Colorado Springs Police Department's newest police station will open this week.
The department's new Sand Creek substation will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday at its new location, 950 Academy Park Loop.
The substation's previous location, 4125 Center Park Dr., will permanently close at that time. Phone numbers to the substation will not change.
The new, roughly $14 million substation is double the size of the previous building, which was built in 1989 and was among the oldest substations in the city.