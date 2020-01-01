The first time Capt. Doug Hanson stepped foot in Colorado Springs some 20 years ago, he got straight to work.
A plucky go-getter, within weeks he helped the local Salvation Army chapter start an after-school program that endures to this day.
Now he’s back — this time, to steady the Salvation Army itself.
About six months into his tenure as the new leader of the Salvation Army’s local chapter, Hanson, 41, is working to turn around a financially struggling organization that fills a critical role in addressing homelessness in Colorado Springs.
He’s had to do it without skipping a beat — providing shelter to hundreds of people every night, housing nearly two-dozen people and families in apartments and handing out essentials, such as food and clothing to some of the city’s most impoverished residents.
“It’s like jumping on a moving treadmill going 10 mph,” Hanson said.
Hanson took over in June for Capt. David Kauffman, who left to attend to a family matter after having spent about 1½ years at the nonprofit’s helm.
Hanson spent the previous three years in Stockton, Calif., a city also gripped with homelessness — about twice as many people live unsheltered there as Colorado Springs, despite having two-thirds the overall population. Before that, he served four years in Cheyenne, Wyo.
His arrival in Colorado Springs marked a homecoming of sorts.
In 2000, he helped establish the nonprofit’s after school center — a program that has grown from two staff members at its inception to seven.
Eleven years later, he returned to the city for a two-month internship as part of his seminary training through the Salvation Army.
This time, he arrived with a growing entourage. Ten days after moving into his parsonage in northeast Colorado Springs, Hanson’s wife gave birth to their second child, a girl.
“It’s just getting up to speed with it all — and staying up late at night, waking up in the middle of the night” he says, laughing.
He’s had little time to adjust amid years of financial setbacks.
The Salvation Army’s headquarters recently cut the number of executives helping run the local chapter from four to two, amid turnover at the assistant-level positions, and to save money. That left only Hanson and his wife, Capt. Betzy Hanson, to run the nonprofit.
Doug Hanson’s first job: Chart a new course for the organization, which is among the largest chapters in the nation, with an annual budget of about $4.6 million and a staff of about 40 people.
The organization has run deficits the past three fiscal years — accumulating a deficit of $580,000, as of Sept. 30.
Hanson pinned that shortfall on the loss of multiple key grants, including $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after the federal agency began scaling back funding for transitional housing projects across the nation. Rather than cut the program, local Salvation Army leaders opted to lay off three people and ask current employees to do more.
Loathe to cut programs, Hanson said he wants to backfill that deficit by increasing fundraising.
“We do things slow and sure, because when we say we do something, we do it for the long haul,” Hanson said.
He is currently drafting a revised strategic plan, which he expects will be finished in late 2020 — one that could include a greater emphasis on workforce development.
“You really can’t get someone out of homelessness if you give them a minimum-wage job,” Hanson said. “And I don’t think the solution is increasing the minimum wage — it’s increasing their skillset.”
One practice not expected to change: The nonprofit’s R.J. Montgomery homeless shelter largely operating as a low-barrier facility, meaning admissions are based on behavior, not sobriety.
The nonprofit made the change in fall 2018 after years of strict admissions requirements that some homeless advocates said needlessly exacerbated homelessness in the city. The move also came as HUD has pushed nonprofits across the nation to lower admission barriers.
The move was meant to coincide with construction of a 40-bed family shelter at the building. But the city’s decision to reallocate funding for the project forced the nonprofit to improvise, Hanson said.
Now, the shelter can house about 120 men every night in a low-barrier facility.
And in a separate part of the building, it can house about 20 single women every night in what Hanson calls a quasi-low barrier facility — meaning the women don’t have to be sober, but they must pass a background check proving they haven’t been involved in crimes involving children.
That’s because those women share a space with the building’s other roughly 80 beds, which are for families and do not operate by the low-barrier ethos, Hanson said.
An early change has been setting aside six beds every night for men who are willing to pay $75 a week for a bed with extra perks than a typical bunk at the shelter.
The move is part of a movement at multiple Colorado Springs nonprofits to provide tiered services that include added benefits for clients who have jobs, or who are willing to pay a fee. Those perks can include having a personal television to watch, or the ability to stash one’s belongings in the shelter during daytime hours.
“The difficulty with homeless services from my perspective is lots of opportunities for those that want to get out,” Hanson said. “The difficulty is in trying to not just show them the path out, but to motivate them out.”
It’s an observation that he said could inform the nonprofit’s plans in the coming year.
“Homelessness — you have to show people the way out and provide them the steps to get out,” Hanson said. “But the problem is so few people choose that option. It’s dangling these carrots.”