There’s nothing out of the ordinary about the two-story home going up on Royal Pine Drive, just another McMansion in a sea of them in Briargate.
Except this McMansion is the new Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado, where families can stay for weeks or months while a seriously ill or injured child is hospitalized nearby.
The home, a short distance from the new Children’s Hospital Colorado under construction at Briargate Parkway and North Union Boulevard, is expected to open soon after the hospital opens this spring.
It will be able to accommodate almost twice as many families as the current Ronald McDonald House on Logan Avenue near UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
The Logan Avenue home, built in the early 1900s, crammed 11 bedrooms into what was built to be a seven-bedroom home. The new one will have 20 bedroom suites, each with a private bathroom.
“This house was built with the families in mind, every inch of it,” the charity’s Executive Director Beth Alessio said at an open house Sunday. “It’s really just a dream come true to be able to support our families at this level.”
The new house also includes amenities that the old Ronald McDonald house lacks, including a playroom with a play structure and a teen room.
The Logan Avenue home primarily housed parents, grandparents and siblings of newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit. With the new Children’s Hospital Colorado expanding its services, the new Ronald McDonald house expects a greater variety of patients and families.
Families from Colorado, northern New Mexico, western Kansas, and northwest Texas are expected to utilize the new home.
Meanwhile, the Logan Avenue home will continue to house families while the new home is being built. “Our goal is to not skip a beat in serving families,” Alessio said.
As for the Logan Avenue property, the charity expects to sell it, putting the money toward the cost of the new house.
“It’s time for that house to rest, and just love on one family, rather than hundreds of families,” Alessio said.