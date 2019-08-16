In 1987, Sara Correll (center) was a little girl when she cut the ribbon on the Ronald McDonald House on Logan St. On Thursday, August 2019, she helped to cut the ribbon on the new house. Sara's family stayed at the one on Logan St. when she was a little girl, and when her son had some of the same health issues, she stayed there as a mother. The grand opening for the new Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado was held Thursday evening in northeastern Colorado Springs. It's a short walk from the new house on Royal Pines Dr. to the newly opened Children's Hospital Colorado. They are moving from a house on Logan St. with 6500 sq. ft. to the new house with 25,000 sq. ft. The 10-million dollar temporary home provides a place for families of severely injured or ill children who come to Colorado Springs seeking care. Also cutting the ribbon were County Commissioner Came Bremer, Katie Shaffer (left to right), Beth Alessio and Darrell Fleck (right to left). (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
While the grownups socialize, Elliana Moburg is captivated by the large aquarium in the new Ronald McDonald House on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The grand opening for the new Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado was held Thursday evening in northeastern Colorado Springs. It's a short walk from the new house on Royal Pines Dr. to the newly opened Children's Hospital Colorado. They are moving from a house on Logan St. with 6500 sq. ft. to the new house with 25,000 sq. ft. The 10-million dollar temporary home provides a place for families of severely injured or ill children who come to Colorado Springs seeking care. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The grand opening for the new Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado was held Thursday evening in northeastern Colorado Springs. It's a short walk from the new house on Royal Pines Dr. to the newly opened Children's Hospital Colorado. They are moving from a house on Logan St. with 6500 sq. ft. to the new house with 25,000 sq. ft. The 10-million dollar temporary home provides a place for families of severely injured or ill children who come to Colorado Springs seeking care. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Mikaya Williams tries out the new playroom while attending the grand opening of the new Ronald McDonald House with her grandparents, County Commissioner Holly Williams and City Councilman Wayne Williams on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The grand opening for the new Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado was held Thursday evening in northeastern Colorado Springs. It's a short walk from the new house on Royal Pines Dr. to the newly opened Children's Hospital Colorado. They are moving from a house on Logan St. with 6500 sq. ft. to the new house with 25,000 sq. ft. The 10-million dollar temporary home provides a place for families of severely injured or ill children who come to Colorado Springs seeking care. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A new, $10 million Ronald McDonald House will open its doors in northern Colorado Springs Monday.
The house on Royal Pine Drive is expected to host an influx of families that will arrive in the area to receive treatments at the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs — the first pediatric-only hospital in southern Colorado. Ronald McDonald House Charities supports critically ill children and their families by keeping them close to one another and providing resources they need during times of medical crisis.
The new house serves as a replacement for the old Ronald McDonald house on Logan Street near Memorial Hospital Central.
El Paso County Commissioner shows the blue bunny that was given to her little boy when her family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House. She said the little bunny gave her comfort, also.. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Sara Correll, a member of the charity's board has been a lifelong user of the Ronald McDonald house. Corell was born with a congenital disease that has required more than 33 surgeries since she was 4 months old. Correll's parents used the Ronald McDonald House services throughout her series of procedures. Since then, Correll has been supported by the charity during medical crises with her own son.
"For my parents, it was like a place of rest and hope" Correll said. "And for me, it's been a place of community and restoration."
The new Ronald McDonald House sits less than a five minute walk from the hospital and the families who stay can there can see the hospital from the windows of the house.
"I think it's really important to see that you can you can see the hospital" Correll said. "So they don't have to choose between being with their child and getting rest."