red light cameras (copy)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

Colorado Springs' seventh and eighth red-light cameras are expected to go live Saturday, with a 30-day warning period in place for motorists who fail to stop at traffic lights, authorities said Friday. 

The cameras — part of the Colorado Springs police department's "Red Light Safety Camera Program" — capture the westbound lanes and left turn lane at Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard, and the eastbound lanes at Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive, police said. 

Two new red-light cameras installed in Colorado Springs, police say

"The goal of the red light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running," police said in a statement. "It is also a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs."

Red-light runners after the 30-day warning period will receive a $75 fine, police said.

Colorado Springs traffic deaths down from 2018, police say number of crashes has risen

The city's other red-light cameras are installed at the eastbound approach to East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road, the westbound approach to Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive, the northbound approach to Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, the northbound approach to North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard the eastbound approach at Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and the northbound approach at Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard.

LETTERS: Bike lane helped in emergency in Colorado Springs; get Steve Bach back as mayor

Additional cameras are expected to be installed around the city this year. 

There have been 15 traffic-related deaths in Colorado Springs so far this year. Three of them were pedestrians and one was a bicyclist. 

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623

Twitter: @GazetteLiz

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments