Colorado Springs' seventh and eighth red-light cameras are expected to go live Saturday, with a 30-day warning period in place for motorists who fail to stop at traffic lights, authorities said Friday.
The cameras — part of the Colorado Springs police department's "Red Light Safety Camera Program" — capture the westbound lanes and left turn lane at Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard, and the eastbound lanes at Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive, police said.
"The goal of the red light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running," police said in a statement. "It is also a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs."
Red-light runners after the 30-day warning period will receive a $75 fine, police said.
The city's other red-light cameras are installed at the eastbound approach to East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road, the westbound approach to Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive, the northbound approach to Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, the northbound approach to North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard the eastbound approach at Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and the northbound approach at Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard.
Additional cameras are expected to be installed around the city this year.
There have been 15 traffic-related deaths in Colorado Springs so far this year. Three of them were pedestrians and one was a bicyclist.