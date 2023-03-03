The city of Colorado Springs is installing a new red-light camera at the intersection of East Woodman Road and Campus Drive as part of the “Red-Light Safety Camera Program” early this month, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The department said A 30-day warning period will be in place from March 6 to April 6, in which motorists who are caught running a red light on the new camera will receive a warning by mail.

The department said on April 6 the camera will go live and drivers will face a $75 citation for entering the intersection after lights turn red.

According to a CSPD press release, the camera works to capture images of vehicles running red lights in the intersection 24 hours a day. Signs will be posted surrounding the intersection to make drivers aware of the camera's presence. Violations are not issued until police personnel confirms the incident, the release said.

According to the press release, the new installation joins a list of 19 red light cameras across Colorado Springs, all in part of the Red-Light Camera Safety Program.

The release said the program works to improve driver behavior by increasing enforcement of red-light laws and bringing awareness to the possible consequences of running red lights.

“Data shows that red-light safety cameras can change driving behavior and city officials chose the locations after evaluating several factors including crash data and where the technology would have the most impact,” the department said.