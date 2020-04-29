Colorado Springs' fourth red-light camera is expected to go live Thursday, with a 30-day warning period in place for motorists who fail to stop at traffic lights, authorities announced Wednesday.

The camera was installed at Academy and Dublin boulevards and will capture the northbound approach to the intersection, Colorado Springs police said in a statement. The camera, and more like it that are expected to be installed around the city later this year, is part of the department's "Red Light Safety Camera Program," the statement said.

"The goal of the red light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running," the department said. "It is also a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs."

After the month-long grace period ends May 29, motorists caught running the red light will get a $75 ticket, police said.

The other three red-light cameras in Colorado Springs are located at East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road, Briargate and Lexington boulevards, and Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

The camera is the latest installment in the city's safety measures aimed at high traffic death rates over the past two years. In 2019, 41 people were killed on Colorado Springs' streets, just seven less than a record-breaking year before.

Some residents, though, have been skeptical about the effectiveness of the cameras. In 2017, when city leaders finalized plans for the cameras, many people reminded police that the cameras have been tried in the past and discontinued as ineffective.

The city's police department disagrees, saying Wednesday in the statement "data shows that red-light safety cameras can change driving behavior and city officials chose the locations after evaluating several factors including crash data and where the technology would have the most impact."

RELATED: