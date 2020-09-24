Boulderites between the ages of 18 and 22 are prohibited from gathering as of 4 p.m. Thursday, the result of a new local public health order intended to quell a rise in COVID-19 cases among the county's college students.
Young people may "go about their business individually, but not with anyone else," said Kate Haywood, senior assistant county attorney Boulder County, at a Thursday morning virtual press conference held in conjunction with University of Colorado Boulder officials.
And the order has teeth: a potential $1,000 fine for violating Boulder municipal code, and up to a $5,000 fine and 18 months of jail time for violating state public health order enforcement statutes, Haywood said.
Additionally, the order requires residents of 36 properties — off-campus collegiate group homes, many on College and University avenues — to stay at home unless performing "essential activities" like obtaining medical care, or food and household supplies via curbside pickup or contactless delivery.
The order will expire at noon on Oct. 8 unless extended.
The office of Gov. Jared Polis released a statement regarding the order Thursday morning, saying that "the better students do avoiding gatherings, the sooner they can get back to in person learning, and the sooner they can resume their regular activities."
"We know this isn’t the school year that any of us imagined, but urgent action is needed to prevent further spread in the community," the statement read.
As of Wednesday, the campus had seen nearly 1,400 confirmed or probable cases of the sometimes deadly virus since school began last month, university officials said Thursday.
Those cases comprise nearly 80% of Boulder County's cases since Aug. 24, when classes started, according to the county's public health order.
The university is still seeing an increase in cases, with the biggest challenge coming from gatherings at off-campus collegiate group homes.
The age group has posed a challenge when it comes to flattening the virus' rising curve in Boulder County. By complying with public health orders, young people can be a part of the solution and protect the community from suffering further economic damage, and community members from the social and behavioral health issues that can accompany stricter disease-control measures like extended isolation orders, officials said.
Earlier in the week the university announced it would shift to remote instruction for at least two weeks in a bid to combat a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus, saying that the two-week "stay at home" period for students, announced the week prior, had not resulted in a quick enough drop-off in cases.
Boulder has seen more than 4,000 residents test positive, or considered probable, for COVID-19 to date. Deaths total 79.
As of Wednesday the state had seen 66,669 cases of the virus, including 4,686 probable cases. Nearly 7,500 had been hospitalized, and there had been 2,030 deaths among cases, with 1,926 deaths directly attributable to COVID-19.