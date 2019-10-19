It’s called the Department of Corrections, but its leader says that it doesn’t correct a thing for half its inmates.

Fifty percent of Colorado’s inmates end up back in jail after their release, a rate that is 11% higher than the national average.

“It’s failing,” DOC chief Dean Williams said bluntly during a recent visit to Colorado Springs. “My budget in Colorado is almost $1 billion. We spend $50,000 a year on each inmate. If 50% of them are coming back, let’s figure out before we release them what we’re getting wrong.”

Williams, on the job eight months, is talking about reforming Colorado prisons top to bottom.

Williams was in the Springs to show a film called “Breaking the Cycle” about what he thinks is the way forward. His template? Halden Prison in Norway, which many consider the world’s most humane prison. Norway also happens to have the lowest recidivism rate in the world: About 20% of its released inmates end up back in prison.

Halden Prison houses about 200 inmates in a building that looks like Ikea designed it. It’s also out in the Norwegian woods, where trees and bushes are not uncommon within its walls.

In the movie, Halden’s “cells” look more like apartments or dorm rooms, each with a bed, desk, closet, a minifridge, bookshelf and a window. Unlike most U.S. cells, each inmate has a private bathroom.

Inmates prepare and eat meals together in a communal kitchen after buying whatever they want to eat in a grocery store. Guards and prisoners interact often, playing volleyball and board games together, and even work alongside each other in an auto shop. There’s a restaurant with an inmate chef, a garden, a holy room, a gym, a library, a computer room and a recording studio called “Criminal Records.”

Every inmate can get an education while serving their sentence. Many inmates are released from Halden as fully qualified mechanics, carpenters and chefs.

Some people think Halden’s so luxurious people don’t want to leave.

Answers one Halden inmate: “In Norway, we want to rehabilitate, not oppress people. I don’t think it’s too lenient, it creates opportunities. It reduces criminality. People realize that they are able to do other things than what they used to.”

Another Halden inmate explains further, “We like to think that we are here as punishment, not to be punished. We already have our sentence and should not be punished more. There is no element of revenge. That’s the difference from the USA.”

Norway’s goal is to “normalize” their jails to try to get inmates ready for when they get released.

“The big lie is that the worse we make prisons, the less prisoners we’ll have because they won’t want to end up there,” said Williams. “They think people won’t want to go there if we make them like a hellhole. The problem with that is it doesn’t work. All you do if you make a prison a hellhole is to make the people worse who are trying to survive their time there. The recidivism is worse at the worst prisons.”

You can see Halden’s influence in the 2019-20 performance-based plan for the Colorado Department of Corrections. It proposes things like “making prisons look more aesthetically pleasing, using offenders to work with other offenders as mentors or to lead groups, and having offenders cook their own meals.”

The plan also has goals to transition inmates better before release, ensuring that parolees have stable housing and jobs before getting out.

Halden is “a walk-through about what could be in our own county and our own state,” Williams said. “Norway was where we are at (now) 25 years ago.”

Back then, “with high incarceration rates, high violence rates in their prisons, and a turnover of staff, they asked just one question: Can this be better?”

Williams is asking the same question of his guards and staff right now.

“Can this be different? And can we get better results from the system we are spending so much money on?” He’s asking them, “What do we think prison should be? Why do we send people there? I want my staff to know we are going to change.”

Gov. Jared Polis picked Williams because of his efforts at reform in Alaska. Williams had a long career in juvenile justice in Alaska before being appointed to lead Alaska’s prison system in 2016. He visited Norwegian prisons during his tenure, and became a proponent of some of the most extensive prison reforms Alaska has seen, according to the Anchorage Daily News. During two years as chief, Williams formed an internal investigation unit and supported vocational training and reduced use of solitary confinement.

But Williams ran into politics in Alaska. He was removed from his Alaska prisons chief position by a new governor and most of his changes reversed. Some Alaskans complained that he was too soft on prisoners, too hard on guards.

“A big part of this job for me every day is getting us over the denial,” Williams said in Colorado Springs.

“Denial is to keep plowing the same ground and think something different is going to happen. It’s not. Those in our prisons right now are our future criminals. I can’t do anything about the people who have been victimized. But we can impact the future criminals if we just admit the fact that something is broken.”

For now, Williams is starting out small in Colorado in his quest to “normalize” the prison experience.

“We’ve planted 12 trees in one prison,” he said. “Those small kinds of efforts are a very long arcing journey toward how the system can be different.”

“When I left that prison, there were four inmates sitting under the shade of one of those trees,” Williams said. “There was one inmate in there that hadn’t seen a tree in 10 years.”