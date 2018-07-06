New photography rules are in place for a popular area in Colorado Springs.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site is now charging a daily fee for photographers - both amateur and professional. There are also regulations on when photos can be taken.
Some families and local photographers are upset at the new policy.
“My clients are very frustrated because they come out here for the views," said Kaley Messelling, owner of Kaley Brooke Photography. "You can see Pikes Peak, you can get Garden of the Gods, all the historic houses and the land, it’s awesome to look at.”
Anyone taking portraits at the site will need to purchase a $50 permit and cannot shoot from Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“It’s anybody know who is doing portrait photography or wedding photography or senior photography," said parks operations administrator for Rock Ledge Ranch, Andy Morris. "Those folks, we want them to wait until after those hours, or before.”
The hours will be enforced through August 18 during the Living History Program, as well as for certain events throughout the year. However, the permit fee will stay year-round.