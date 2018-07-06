Portrait photography is allowed this summer at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — but only during certain hours and with a $50 permit, said Andy Morris, its parks operations administrator.
Photographers are asked not to schedule sessions at the historic site, 3105 Gateway Road, between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and during special events.
The hours will be in place through Aug. 18, but a daily permit likely will be required year-round, Morris said. He plans to re-evaluate the policy in August.
The policy, which went into effect in late June, applies to professional and amateur photographers taking formal portraits or doing sessions such as wedding or senior photography.
It doesn’t apply to visitors snapping photos while touring the living history site.
The policy is intended to help preserve the historic integrity of the ranch, Morris said. “Modern intrusions” such as large photography equipment and people posing in formal wear can take away from the experience. But it’s also to control the commercial use of the site, he said.
“We’ve had professional photographers come in and treat the site like their office,” Morris said.
Admission to the historic site is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors ages 55 and older and $4 for children ages 6-17, its website says. Children age 5 and younger are free. Reduced rates are available to groups and active or retired members of the military.
Some local photographers are frustrated by the new policy, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
“My clients are very frustrated because they come out here for the views,” Kaley Messelling, owner of Kaley Brooke Photography, told KKTV. “You can see Pikes Peak, you can get Garden of the Gods, all the historic houses and the land — it’s awesome to look at.”
However, Morris said the majority of the photographers he’s heard from have been supportive of the new policy.
The historic site is privately supported by the Members of Rock Ledge Ranch Living History Association and managed by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.
The ranch was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, the city’s website says. It allows visitors to “explore the lifestyles and homes of the Pikes Peak Region’s early inhabitants,” and features a working blacksmith shop and a barn with horses.
“Museum guides wear clothing specific to the time period and type of residence,” the city’s website says.
“They explain activities of daily life of those who lived in the homes.”
For more information on the permitting, visit the historic site’s website at rockledgeranch.com/attention-professional-photographers.