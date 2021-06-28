Paddle-wielding members of one of the fastest growing sports in the country, got a bit more space to play last week as crews finished up 12 new pickleball courts at Bear Creek Park.
The newly completed space replaced four tennis courts that had aged beyond repair and will help ease the stress on the pickleball courts at Monument Valley Park that are overrun even with lights to play at night, said Joe Johnson, president of the Pikes Peak Pickleball Association. The nonprofit raised $100,000 for the Bear Creek courts and secured a $20,000 El Pomar grant for the project. El Paso County provided about $425,000 for the highly anticipated new courts, said Brian Bobeck, El Paso County park operations division manager.
"We had people trying to reserve them before the concrete was poured," Johnson said.
The association plans to help manage the new courts and use them for league play, but they will also be free for members of the public to use, he said.
"We want the general public to have just as much access as we do," he said.
Similar to national trends, the local pickleball association has seen explosive growth. Over the last four years, the membership has increased from 600 to 1,400 people in part because the game is easy to pick up. After one lesson, people can play on their own, Johnson said.
To help accommodate players, the association is planning a new indoor facility that could house winter tournaments. The project is still in the planning stages and not many details, such as where it might be built, can be shared yet, Johnson said.
The new courts will be available for open play initially and then the county expects to transition to a reservation system in the afternoons and evenings, Bobeck said. Open play is expected to be available from dawn to noon on an ongoing basis, he said.