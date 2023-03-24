As Colorado Springs officials announced plans this week to install paid parking meters in three lots in Old Colorado City, drivers also took note that free street parking at the Police Operations Center near downtown is no more.

Over the past two months the city quietly installed additional parking meters near the Police Operations Center and Weber Street as new housing complexes go up and the area continues growing, the city's Parking Enterprise Director Scott Lee said. Officials also plan to install meters nearby to "fill in any gap areas," he said.

These areas are now part of an expanded multi-year parking rate plan the city's parking enterprise implemented in 2020 to bring in more money and encourage drivers to park their vehicles in lots and multistory garages. The new plan put in place three years ago included increases to hourly and permit rates at parking meters across downtown and Old Colorado City, Lee said, as well as increases to hourly and monthly parking rates in city-owned garages.

Over the years, officials have installed more meters across downtown and in Old Colorado City as demand for parking in those areas increased, Lee said.

"The goal has always been to encourage longer-term parkers to use the lots and structures to park in," he said. Hourly rates are lower and monthly parking permits can be purchased to park in lots and garages, which translates to cost savings for drivers choosing to park their vehicles there, he said.

"This leaves the on-street metered stalls available for the short-term parker and creates the turnover of those stalls, which generally results in more customers for the businesses. ... The parking enterprise has taken a larger, more holistic view of parking by coordinating parking for the entire area. By establishing zones and rates we are better able to manage the entire area, and not as a block-by-block plan. This provides better options for the parking public, local (businesses) and the city," he said.

The nearly 2,800 metered parking spots in downtown and Old Colorado City will grow to more than 3,000 by the summer as new meters are installed in these areas, he said.

Meter rates near the Police Operations Center, in this zone closest to the city center — north of Las Animas Street and west of Weber Street — are $1.50 per hour for the first two hours, $2 for the third hour, and $2.50 each hour for the fourth and subsequent hours, Lee said.

Parking fees are lower in the zone east of Weber Street and south of Las Animas Street (including Las Animas). Parking here costs $1.25 per hour for the first two hours, $1.50 for the third hour and $1.75 per hour for hour four and beyond.

Rates are enforced Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 10 p.m., except on city holidays.

Garage parking is $1 per hour "or a fraction thereof," with a maximum daily rate of $11, or $5 maximum if drivers park after 4 p.m., according to the city parking enterprise website.

Monthly garage parking permits are $90 a month.

The increased revenue from parking meters and garages also helps pay for maintenance and updated technology, city officials have said. For example, in September 2020 the city installed smart meters across downtown and Old Colorado City that connect to mobile phones through an app, allowing drivers to search for and pay for parking on their phones.

Since the new rates and expanded enforcement hours were first implemented in 2020, parking revenues have increased considerably, according to city finance records.

Total revenues in 2018 from parking garages, lots and meters were $4,742,520, records show. In 2019, parking revenues were slightly higher at $4,898,715.

Totals for 2020, when the city implemented parking rate hikes and expanded enforcement hours, came to about $5 million, a figure likely stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic hit that spring, officials suspended paid parking enforcement through June to encourage residents to pick up food from downtown restaurants.

But parking revenue totals jumped by almost $3 million in 2021, when the city earned $7,909,902 from its parking garages, lots and meters under increased rates and expanded enforcement hours.

Total parking revenues for 2022 were not yet available, officials said.

Click or tap here to see locations of metered parking in Colorado Springs.