A new wildfire in Park County of about 150 acres on Sunday forced the evacuation of two nearby subdivisions.
The Thorpe fire is located in the Pike and San Isabel National Forest off Forest Service Road 230 and Park County Road, west of Lake George.
The fire started around 1 p.m. Sunday and there is zero percent containment, according to officials. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Forest Service fire resources include one bulldozer, one type 3 helicopter, three large air tankers and one very large air tanker
Two subdivisions in the Weber Park area received evacuation notices as the small blaze moved through grass and timber. There have been no reports of injuries or damage to structures.
