Another outbreak at the Pueblo County Jail is afoot, the Pueblo County sheriff’s office said Thursday. The outbreak comes 5 weeks after the end of an earlier outbreak at the jail that stretched for 8 months.

Deputies said that over the last two weeks, two or more people tested positive for COVID-19. So far in the jail, 19 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus.

“As COVID cases in our community have recently increased, particularly with the presence of the Delta variant, cases in our jail have also increased,” Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor said in a press release.

Pueblo County saw its trend for new cases of COVID-19, along with new hospitalizations related to the virus, slowly climb through the month of August. Since Aug. 18, data showed that 90% of the Parkview Health System's hospital beds were being used.

Everyone that received a positive result has been put in isolation, with those who were in close contact with COVID-positive people being placed in quarantine, the sheriff’s office said.

In instances where their isolation or quarantine periods conflict with court dates, the sheriff’s office said they’re working with other departments to get hearings rescheduled.

The sheriff’s office said the outbreak came as jail officials continued to operate by regular pandemic mitigation protocols, like requiring facial coverings and weekly COVID testing from employees, and twice-weekly testing for jail residents.

“We continue to take all precautions that we have been taking throughout this pandemic to protect our staff and the inmates from this virus,” Taylor said in the release. “We do daily screenings, maintain a strict regimen of cleaning and disinfecting in all of our facilities and are following CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.”

The sheriff's office said the outbreak follows a previous outbreak that began in October of 2020 and was cleared in July after no new cases were reported in a 28-day span.

The sheriff’s office encouraged all jail residents and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, adding that they have made the vaccines available to everyone who wants it.