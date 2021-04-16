Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.