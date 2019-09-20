ALBUQUERQUE • State education officials want more high school students to apply for federal financial aid for college.
That initiative was announced Thursday, a day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed a scholarship program to bridge the gap between federal aid and state lottery-funded scholarships so more people can afford college.
If more students get federal aid, the state could pick up less through the proposed scholarship program.
Officials want the annual statewide rate for federal financial aid applications to reach 80%, well above the current 65%.
Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said filling out the application is a student’s key to accessing grants, scholarships, work-study programs and federal loans.
By increasing the application rate, New Mexico would be “seeding the soil that will produce thousands more doctors, computer scientists, authors, architects, nurses, artists and teachers across our state,” he said in a statement. “For thousands of students, we will make possible a college experience that breaks a generational cycle of poverty.”
New Mexico has been struggling for years to address the cost of higher education. In the 19902, it created the lottery scholarship, which for nearly two decades covered 100% of tuition at state institutions. Demand for that scholarship almost doubled to more than 17,000 students from the spring semester of 2000 to the spring of 2010. Now, about 26,000 students use the award to defray costs.
Between 1996 and 2018, $740 million in lottery proceeds and other state funding was funneled to the program, benefiting nearly 117,000 recipients. About 56% of students graduated, legislative analysts report.