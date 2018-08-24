The unprepared, the uninitiated, the unfit — all could use some mercy on the mean Manitou Incline, stewards say. And the return route serving them, the battered Barr Trail, could use some too.
So the Incline Friends want to get to work this fall on spurs exiting the opposite north side of the railway-turned-workout attraction.
“Roughly at the 860th tie, that’d be a nice place to bail out and still feel good about what you did that day,” said the group’s interim president, Bill Beagle.
That day, the hiker could say he or she covered more than a quarter of the 2,700-tie beast. The Incline Friends estimate the spur would drop 100 yards, connecting with the Ute Indian Trail back to base.
“We’d like to get it done before the snow flies,” Beagle said, “and then we could turn our attention to the second (bailout), which might be a little longer. To get them both done this fall would be a dream come true.”
First, they need permission from Colorado Springs Utilities, which controls the parcels around the proposed trails, said David Deitemeyer, the city parks planner.
The idea is to build the second exit across from the current bailout, an alternate to Barr Trail and an attempt to decrease the mix of Incline returnees with Pikes Peak backpackers.
The exits wouldn’t stop there. Advocates want another one three-fourths of the way up, around the often-disheartening false summit. This third trail would be a bigger undertaking — though not as big as the top connector that officials have in mind.
Deitemeyer said talks continue with the U.S. Forest Service, owner of the Incline’s upper fourth. A switchbacking alignment has been flagged, and the return is expected to be about 5 miles, longer than Barr Trail’s 3-mile trek down from the top of the Incline.
That, Deitemeyer said, is in hopes of saving the trail from the same rutted fate as Barr Trail.
“When we started to look at planning it, our biggest guiding principle was the sustainability of the trail, protecting the environment while also providing a good user experience,” he said. “Barr Trail is at a fairly steep grade, and that’s resulted in a lot of erosion.”
Users would have different views of Garden of the Gods and the Waldo Canyon burn scar. But for time-minded frequenters of the Incline, investing resources into that length is “of course a concern,” Beagle said. “People could say they’re in a hurry to get back to work or something, but I think the selling points are the scenery and not having to dodge people.”
The top connector is far from imminent, without funding in place. The bottom two bailouts, meanwhile, could be finished with volunteer labor, Beagle said.