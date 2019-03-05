The Town of Breckenridge held a meeting on Monday night during which they announced where the Breckenridge troll, formally known as Isak Heartstone, is set to be rebuilt.
Town officials have chosen a spot in Illinois Gulch near the ice rink. Those hoping the troll would find another environment with a natural feel can rejoice, as the troll is set to be rebuilt on a trail that will lead several hundred feet into the woods.
Here’s a tweet about the rebuild from James Dougherty, a Denver7 photojournalist, that also shows where the troll will find a new life:
The @TownofBreck has decided on a new location for #IsakHeartstone, the wooden troll sculpture that was removed in Nov. due to neighbor complaints. Isak will be rebuilt on town-owned land near the ice arena. There is an existing "social trail" there now, will become new trail. pic.twitter.com/iKxXLT3PKB— James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) March 5, 2019
Isak Heartstone, created by Thomas Dambo, caused a big controversy last October and November after the piece of art went viral online. Thousands of people traveled to visit the troll, which was placed near a neighborhood. Angry neighbors and problems posed by the icy trail to the troll resulted in the troll’s removal.
Previous announcements regarding the troll have mentioned that Thomas Dambo is on-contract to return in May for the rebuild.