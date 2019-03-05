102818-life-travel-troll 005
The Duhon and Fisher family reunion come to see and enjoy the troll called Isak Heartstone created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo that is just outside of Breckenridge on Thursday October 25, 2018. Duhon and Fisher families live in Colorado Springs, Monument and Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)

 Dougal Brownlie
The Town of Breckenridge held a meeting on Monday night during which they announced where the Breckenridge troll, formally known as Isak Heartstone, is set to be rebuilt.

Town officials have chosen a spot in Illinois Gulch near the ice rink. Those hoping the troll would find another environment with a natural feel can rejoice, as the troll is set to be rebuilt on a trail that will lead several hundred feet into the woods.

Here’s a tweet about the rebuild from James Dougherty, a Denver7 photojournalist, that also shows where the troll will find a new life:

Isak Heartstone, created by Thomas Dambo, caused a big controversy last October and November after the piece of art went viral online. Thousands of people traveled to visit the troll, which was placed near a neighborhood. Angry neighbors and problems posed by the icy trail to the troll resulted in the troll’s removal.

Previous announcements regarding the troll have mentioned that Thomas Dambo is on-contract to return in May for the rebuild.

