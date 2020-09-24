Public health restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic withered the taproot of Colorado Springs Food Rescue, which two Colorado College students started in the fall of 2013 by salvaging leftovers from the campus cafeteria and transporting the reusable food via bicycle to the downtown soup kitchen.
After seven years of operation, that aspect had become a small part of the organization, said Founding Executive Director Zac Chapman. The majority of food “rescued” and reused now comes from grocery stores, he said.
The shift is one of several changes for the organization that has grown to a staff of 12 and multiple programs.
Chapman is stepping down next week to become development organizer for Boulder-based Food Rescue Alliance, a network of 30 food-rescue organizations nationwide, including the one in Colorado Springs.
Patience Kabwasa will become the new executive director Oct. 1.
Kabwasa is Colorado Springs Food Rescue’s most senior employee, who got involved as a volunteer when the organization was in the startup stage.
As a mother of three, Kabwasa said she knows what it’s like to struggle to put food on the table to feed her family.
“People are still making decisions whether to pay the light bill or buy food,” she said.
Affordable, healthy food can be out of reach for families lacking adequate income or transportation to shop at a grocery store when their neighborhood does not have one in walking distance.
And that’s the new focus of Colorado Springs Food rescue, which is entering the final stages of a $2 million fundraising campaign to build the city’s first community food center, the Hillside Hub.
Located on a 3½-acre parcel of land where South Institute Avenue dead-ends off Fountain Boulevard in the southeast side’s Hillside area, the property started being transformed into a neighborhood farm over the summer.
The organization hired seven high school students who learned on the job under an educational internship program. They built a community learning garden with vegetables and an outdoor classroom. They helped with a community composting social enterprise that has 200 customers who contribute household food scraps that gets processed into healthy soil. They also and assisted with a no-cost grocery distribution program for needy residents.
The organization had been working with community distribution sites for the free food giveaways, which 25,000 people used last year. But with the pandemic closing many of those locations, food distribution is now centralized at its office in the old Helen Hunt school in the Hillside neighborhood that houses various nonprofits.
A $67,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan helped keep food rescue employees working.
With about $400,000 left to raise, construction on a 4,000-square-foot community food hub on the land should start next spring, Chapman said. The building will host educational food and gardening programs, workshops, the no-cost and low-cost food distribution, cooking classes and other events.
The organization plans to rebrand itself in October, with a new name, a new logo and a new three-year strategic plan, Kabwasa said.
Massive hunger relief efforts have been going on across the nation for decades, with little progress, Chapman said.
In 1995, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture began measuring rates of food insecurity, 12% of Americans did not have reliable access to healthy, nutritious food. The percentage has fluctuated minimally in the past 25 years, Chapman said. In 2018, the USDA reported 11.1% of households were food insecure at some time during the year.
Colorado Springs Food Rescue is part of a new wave of grassroots “food justice” organizations, which promote the belief that access to healthy, fresh and reliable food is a human right.
Chapman said food equality remains a complex issue.
“Inequities in the food system that result in hunger are deeply connected to systems of racism and how our economy functions,” he said.
Stagnant wages, decreasing social services, and availability of low-income housing, transportation and health care influence a family’s ability to access food, Chapman said.
Locally, strides are being made, Kabwasa said, with a new People’s Grocery free food distribution on Sundays and pop-up fresh food markets in neighborhoods.
The Hillside Hub and Hillside Neighborhood Farm will provide another new, creative avenue for access to healthy food, she said.
“Based on my experience, what it means to put food on the table and how important community is in lifting you up out of that – that’s what we hope to build, create and cultivate here,” Kabwasa said. “A space where we’re utilizing our resources to address these economic divides.”