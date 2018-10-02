A new sexual abuse lawsuit against USA Diving claims the leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee in Colorado Springs "tolerate and often facilitate the sexual abuse of children by coaches and other adults."
The Olympic Committee isn't named a defendant in the case brought by one named and 49 unnamed plaintiffs. But the suit, filed in federal court in Indiana, says USOC and USA Diving "have reached for commercial success at all costs by ignoring, denying, obstructing, or covering up complaints of sexual abuse, deferring and diverting investigations, and suppressing all questions about sexual exploitation by its coaches."
Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Jones said he had no immediate comment on the suit.
The case focuses on the conduct of Johel Ramirez Suarez, a diving coach who is facing 32 counts of sexual misconduct in Indiana. Suarez worked through USA Diving at Indiana Diving Academy, where he helped lead an in-residence school for would-be Olympians.
Court papers allege that Suarez engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct against female divers that didn't stop until his arrest in November 2017. The suit alleges that several divers and others complained to leaders of the Diving Academy and USA Diving, without result.
The suit would allow the divers to proceed in a class-action against the defendants, making it one of the largest single suits in the ongoing sexual assault scandal surrounding Olympic sports.
Other sports governing bodies that fall under the Olympic Committee's authority also are facing suits, notably USA Gymnastics, USA Swimming and USA Taekwondo.
The gymnastics cases focus largely on the conduct of Larry Nassar, a team doctor who is serving 60 years in prison on allegations that he molested as many as 250 gymnasts.
The diving suit goes into depth about how USOC allegedly failed athletes by not responding to sexual assault concerns.
The suit says the Olympic Committee "could have long ago stopped and helped prevent much of this sexual misconduct, which has been rampant in USA Diving and other sports for decades."
The suit comes two weeks after USOC and the governing bodies of 50 sports met in Colorado Springs for a two-day gathering that featured repeated apologies for past actions that led to the sexual assault scandal.
"Survivors have shared stories, one after another, of seeking help from people in the Olympic community, and finding the system unresponsive, needlessly complex, or fraught with risks to their Olympic or Paralympic dreams," USOC boss Sarah Hirshland said. "This is appalling and unacceptable."
Hirshland took the job in August to replace former CEO Scott Blackmun, who resigned in April. The Olympic Committee also has announced a shake-up in its board of directors that will put women in the top two spots overseeing the organization.
The Olympic Committee's most visible response to the sexual assault claims has been the creation of the Denver-based Center for SafeSport. The independent non-profit is charged with investigating abuse claims, banning outlaw coaches and athletes, and helping victims.
But the center, which had revenues of $1.5 million in 2016, has seen a deluge of complaints, with more than 1,000 reports over its first 15 months in business.
The Olympic Committee, which brought in more than $300 million in 2016 from sponsorships, merchandising, gifts and grants and other fees, has pledged to double its financial commitment to the SafeSport center, but the suit says that's too little, too late.
"Despite the USOC’s knowledge of rampant sexual abuse in its ranks, including in USA Diving, it continues to leave SafeSport radically underfunded and unsupported," the suit says.
The allegations against SafeSport will likely be a key area of investigation in an internal review of how USOC has handled sexual assault allegations. That report, due out late this year, was conducted by an outside firm.
The Olympic Committee also has launched a blue-ribbon committee led by WNBA chief Lisa Borders that is examining how USOC governs the sports organizations it charters.
A third review of the Olympic Committee is underway in Washington, where investigators from the House Energy and Commerce Committee are digging through more than 100,000 pages of documents it has requested on sexual assault in sports.