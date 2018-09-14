A new law will prevent the expansion of Palmer Lake’s water service area amid concerns about falling groundwater levels in the town’s wells, which are slow to recharge.
The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees last week unanimously passed the ordinance, which requires that developers drill wells to serve properties outside the service area, said Town Administrator Cathy Green.
However, developers may still build within the service area and connect to existing water mains, Green said.
The town provides water to nearly 1,000 households and businesses. An engineering services company has found the municipal water supply can support about 80 more taps.
In late July, the town implemented Stage 2 water restrictions — preventing residents from watering their lawns and washing their cars — due to a broken pump on one of its wells and abnormally low reservoir levels.
But the town is finishing the installation of a new pump on the well, so the emergency restrictions will be lifted soon, Green said.
Normal year-round restrictions, which require Palmer Lake residents to water their lawns only on certain days of the week, will remain in place, she said.