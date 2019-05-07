El Paso County's Citizens Service Center is adding to its kiosk collection.
Two vehicle registration kiosks were installed in 2017, and now a similar machine can help parents make child support payments.
The new kiosk accepts debit and credit cards and charges a 2.95% vendor's fee, a county news release says. Cash is also accepted, but users must pay an extra fee, the release says.
The county's Child Support Services opened an office at the center, at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, in January. The office staff answer about 5,000 calls a month and sees about 700 visitors, the release says. The kiosk might reduce that workload.
The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays.