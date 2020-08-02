El Paso County’s chief judge plans to reimpose a jury trial ban in Colorado Springs amid signs of a potential COVID-19 outbreak at the downtown combined courts building, the city’s top public defender said this weekend in an email to her staff.
The two-week ban is reportedly set to take effect as early as this week, according to the internal email obtained by The Gazette. Further restrictions were expected, but hadn't been made public as of Sunday.
The new ban comes a month after El Paso County resumed a scaled-down jury trial schedule following a nearly four-month hiatus because of risks from the novel coronavirus.
But the effort to revive jury trials — albeit at a reduced pace and with a long list of precautions — was upended by news that a court reporter tested positive for the disease on Friday, two weeks after a prosecutor also fell ill, according to an email that Rose Roy, head of the Colorado Springs branch of the Office of the State Public Defender, sent to her staff on Saturday. Court reporters transcribe court proceedings, testimony and depositions.
“This is being treated as a possible ‘outbreak’ and the courthouse is going to be placed back on shutdown status,” Roy’s email said. “There will be no trials for the next two weeks and we will be appearing in court (virtually) when at all possible.”
Roy confirmed the email’s authenticity.
“I can say I have attorneys that are symptomatic and we are concerned that they may have been exposed at the courthouse,” Roy told the newspaper, providing no further details.
The court’s previous “shutdown” protocols barred entry to most people, except for attorneys, staff and defendants with scheduled court appearances. It also limited court business to emergency actions, such as restraining order requests and urgent child custody matters. The email didn’t make clear how far Bain plans to go in restricting access in the latest round of coronavirus restrictions.
El Paso County was the first in the state to seek an exception to a statewide ban on jury trials implemented by Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats in response to the pandemic. The state’s top judge approved a waiver at Bain’s request, after Bain presented him with a plan to resume jury trials with precautions. Coats has since lifted his statewide ban, allowing chief judges in each district to decide when to resume jury trials.
Bain’s trial safety plan — drafted in collaboration with El Paso County Public Health — required all parties in court to wear masks, ordered frequent disinfection of trial courtrooms each day and directed parties to speak into plastic-wrapped microphones. A social-distancing requirement for jury selection meant that only one jury could be picked per day, severely limiting the number of trials that could be held.
Even with those steps, some judges deemed the risk of trials too high. In mid-July, for example, District Judge David A. Shakes cited the risk of coronavirus in postponing trial for Marco Garcia-Bravo, the defendant accused of serving as one of two triggermen in what authorities call the gang-related slayings of two Colorado Springs high school students in 2017.
Roy's email said Bain disclosed his plans for a renewed ban in a conference call with Roy, District Attorney Dan May, a top court administrator and Dr. Leon Kelly, El Paso County’s deputy medical director.
In mid-July, the El Paso County courthouse began requiring anyone who entered to wear masks, and distributed masks to those who came without one.
But some attorneys questioned whether the precautions went far enough.
“You feel the heat and humidity of all the people waiting in the hall,” attorney Will Cook previously told the newspaper, describing people crammed onto shared benches and standing in groups. “Half of them have their masks pulled down. … It’s starting to feel unsafe.”
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 — the first local jail inmate known to have contracted the disease — appeared in Bain’s courtroom on July 22. The inmate wore a mask, but it repeatedly slipped from his face while he consulted with his public defender, according to a supervisor in the Public Defender’s Office.