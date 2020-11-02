The first of the 12 new I-25 ramp metering traffic signals went into operation in August at the northbound on-ramp at S. Academy Blvd. According to CDOT, the ramp metering devices will make the road safer by improving traffic flow and by providing more gaps for merging traffic. The signals will be triggered by I-25 average running speed and will use technology to monitor the queue and control the flow of traffic. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)