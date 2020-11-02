Two traffic ramp meters on Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs are planned to go live this week, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a Monday news release.
Transportation department crews will be on the Fontanero Street on-ramp Tuesday testing the signals. The ramp signals will be operational starting Wednesday "if everything goes as planned," the news release stated.
Crews will move to the on-ramp from West Uintah Street to southbound I-25 Wednesday to test the signals there. Those signals are planned to be operational Thursday, according to the news release.
Officials with the transportation department are warning motorists to watch for crews on the shoulders of the ramps between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday as they test the signals.
According to the state's transportation department, the ramp metering devices will make the road safer by improving traffic flow and allowing for more gaps for merging vehicles. The signals will be triggered by I-25 average running speed, and will use technology to monitor the line and control the flow of traffic.