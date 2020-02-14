Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s latest addition is a real howler, born on the day before Valentine’s Day.
Charlie, a 4-year-old black howler monkey, gave birth to her second baby on Thursday at 7:14 a.m.
Keepers say mom and baby are bonding quickly, and early signs, such as the baby’s curled tail, indicate the baby is healthy and strong. The gender likely won’t be confirmed for several months.
Charlie, who gave birth to her first baby, Louie, in March 2019, is again exhibiting maternal instincts — grooming and chest-to-chest contact — with the newborn, according to a news release from the zoo.
Howler monkeys are native to tropical Central and South America and are among the largest of what are known as New World monkeys. They grow to a height of about 2 feet and weigh between 15 and 32 pounds.
The name, according to National Geographic, derives from their cries, a loud distinctive call related to territoriality that, when emitted by a group, can be heard miles away.
Black howlers are one of the few primate species with different color coats in males and females, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Blond at birth, males’ coats turn black as they get older, while females stay blond.
Like most primates, the baby will spend its first several weeks of life clinging to mom, and then the young monkey will begin to explore its surroundings on its own, the zoo said.
The father, Howie, has been playing the part of the proud papa, unlike after the birth of his son, when he went off by himself for the first few days.
“Howie’s reacting very differently to this baby,” said Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Monkey Pavilion keeper Debbie Fenton. “He is incredibly calm and sure of himself this second time around. The entire family was able to stay together all day yesterday and remained in the same space last night, too.”
The family of four will continue to stay together in Monkey Pavilion, and Charlie has access to a back den area, as well. Since Charlie prefers to be in the main black howler exhibit, guests may have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the newborn.
Charlie and Howie were recommended to breed based on their genetics as part of the Black Howler Monkey Species Survival Plan, managed by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.
This baby’s birth is contributing to a program that is working to help guarantee 100 years of genetic diversity for the species in accredited organizations.
“We are so excited that Louie will have a sibling to grow up and play with,” said Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Monkey Pavilion keeper Erika Furnes. “He enjoys playfully wrestling with his parents, and we can’t wait to see the two young howler monkeys play together once his younger sibling is old enough.”