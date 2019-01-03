A new game has been set for hunters in seldom-ventured wilds near Colorado Springs.
For the first time this April and May, the Air Force Academy will host turkey-seeking archers — though they might have to count on luck before aim. Only 20 names will be drawn for the lottery, which opened this month and continues through Feb. 28.
There's no precedent for demand, but the chance on the academy’s famed grounds is sure to thrill, said Brian Mihlbachler, who manages the base’s natural resources program.
"A lot of people are familiar with the academy, but this gives them an opportunity to get away from the road and Falcon Stadium and cadet areas, places they've visited. They can see more of the back country."
The academy's woods and open spaces account for the smallest of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's 185 game management units, and it is also among the most exclusive. About 350 people applied to hunt elk there last year in a lottery that picks 10. Of the 14 permitted for bucks in last month’s only two available weekends, all scored.
Especially considering that hunters are limited to a bow, the turkey interest is unlikely to meet levels seen in 2001, when the academy opened elk to the public. More than 1,000 applied for a license, Mihlbachler said.
“I don’t think we’ll get that for turkey, but I think there’s gonna be a lot of interest,” he said. “I would not be surprised if there’s several hundred.”
He’s gotten enough callers over the years to suggest that. “Part of what drove us was just people asking about it a lot,” Mihlbachler said. “Folks are always disappointed we don’t offer turkey hunting, because they see all the birds out here.”
For wildlife managers, the recurring sight was the primary driver for the lottery. Turkey numbers at the academy have increased, they believe, leaving poop on sidewalks, roosting in yards, dodging traffic or falling victim. More flock to the golf course, tailing men and women who sprinkle yummy seeds in the divots they made.
The creatures’ population on the property is estimated at 150 to 250. Their urban interactions are “nothing major,” Mihlbachler said, but the hope is that hunters will teach the birds to fear human beings.
Hunting "is one of the most effective ways to manage population," said Frank McGee, the region's wildlife manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Previously, officers were trapping turkeys at the academy and moving them to more remote places — a popular tactic across the Front Range.
“Lately, we’re not doing that as much because Colorado, and really nationwide now, turkeys are pretty well reestablished everywhere in their suitable turkey habitat,” McGee said.
His agency in recent years eyed the academy’s flock for novice hunters. Staff showed kids and families out to the area, but the birds widely evaded shotgun blasts.
“It wasn’t very effective in what we’re trying to accomplish, which is putting pressure on the birds and keeping them wild,” Mihlbackler said.
So comes the lottery for more experienced shooters. The 20 winners by early March will be sent letters outlining requirements, including a face-to-face briefing. One must schedule a hunt between two periods, April 13-May 3 and May 4-May 26, and only one will be allowed in a designated area at any time.
Unlike for elk and deer, turkey hunters won’t be escorted by personnel.
For those who miss the spring season, another lottery is expected later for the fall.