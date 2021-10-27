Visitors can view new exhibits detailing the lives of notable Colorado Springs philanthropists Julie and Spencer Penrose through never-before-seen artifacts, archival records and photographs now at the Penrose Heritage Museum, officials with the El Pomar Foundation announced Wednesday.
The exhibits were created in celebration of the museum's 80th anniversary, officials said in a release. Julie Penrose opened the original El Pomar Carriage Museum in October 1941 to showcase the carriages and other items she and Spencer collected during their travels. The name was later changed to the Penrose Heritage Museum to showcase the expansion of their legacy and that of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, which Spencer created in 1916. The museum showcases 30 carriages and 15 race cars that competed in the race, the museum's web site states.
Officials with the El Pomar Foundation say the new exhibits show the growth of the original El Pomar Carriage Museum and tell stories about the Penroses "through a narrative approach to interpretation."
Visitors "will personally experience and make memories at some of the locations and organizations created or supported by the Penroses many years ago," Sarah Woods, curator of historic properties and archives, said in a news release.
"We believe these new exhibits will inspire reflection, appreciation and perhaps even action toward being more involved in one’s own community.”
Visitors can enjoy the new exhibits at the Penrose Heritage Museum Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.