Members of the AdAmAn Club trudge up cog railroad tracks in blowing snow in this undated photograph. The club sets off fireworks from the top of Pikes Peak to ring in the new year. It began, as the club’s website states, with the original “Frozen Five” — five Colorado Springs men who decided that, “because the average social events of New Year’s consisted of somewhat boring parties and dances, they would venture to do something unique and that no one had done before. They would climb Pikes Peak in the dead of winter on New Year’s Eve.”