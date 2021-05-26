A new master plan that will guide local development over the coming decades received the stamp of approval Wednesday from the El Paso County Planning Commission.
Commissioners voted 8-0 to approve the plan, ending a 2 ½-year process to develop the nearly 200-page, 14-chapter advisory document. Commissioner Grace Blea-Nunez was absent from Wednesday’s hearing and Commissioner Thomas Greer attended virtually but abstained from the vote, though he did not indicate why.
Planners have said updating the document was critical because El Paso County’s population, including Colorado Springs, could hit more than 1 million people by 2045, data from the Colorado Demography Office shows.
“We’re obviously facing a lot of growth right now and having the framework to address that growth in a smart way is incredibly important for El Paso County,” Planning Commissioner Brian Risley said May 5, when the commission first opened the master plan adoption hearing.
The document will help planners evaluate future development proposals, establish a regulatory framework and coordinate regional and local initiatives, El Paso County Planning and Community Development Deputy Director Mark Gebhart said Wednesday.
It will replace the county’s policy plan created in 1998, various small area plans completed between 1977 and 2008, and more than 20 older sketch plans developed between 1982 and 1986, he said, while retaining dozens of drainage basin plans and other topical plans that include the county’s parks and water master plans created in 2013 and 2018, respectively.
Planning advocate Judy von Ahlefeldt has long criticized the plan’s adoption process, arguing residents could not adequately provide feedback on the plan because they did not have enough time to review it. The draft wasn’t available to view until March 9, and when it was posted it was incomplete, missing the final chapter that lays out recommendations for how the plan should be implemented, she said.
County planners have said while obtaining public involvement was challenging, they disagreed their process was inadequate, citing community meetings where the plan was discussed prior to its development and arguing it was amply discussed at public Planning Commission, Board of County Commissioners and Master Plan Advisory Committee meetings. The last chapter was made available later because planners needed to review and vet each recommendation in the document, design firm Houseal-Lavigne Associates co-founder John Houseal previously said.
The Planning Commission did not agree to von Ahlefeldt’s request not to approve the new plan Wednesday and instead hold their own public workshops to further discuss the document on a chapter-by-chapter basis. County staff, planners and the Master Plan Advisory Committee have considered hundreds of comments from residents and have revised the document using that input, planners said.
“The fact that we don’t agree with your suggestions does not mean we haven’t considered them. It means we don’t agree with them,” Commissioner Tom Bailey said.
Planners incorporated minor changes into the draft Wednesday before voting to approve it, including language and map changes to provide more clarification, accuracy and consistency, they said.
Since the drafted plan was made public, residents have shared concerns it doesn’t include specific considerations for conservation design or future water needs, topics planners said are discussed in the parks and water master plans.
“It’s not a detailed ‘here’s everything’ plan, as in a master plan for everything,” Commissioner Tim Trowbridge said. “We’ve tried to capture all the important concepts we need to consider as we go forward with land planning. We’ll continue to have those separate sub-documents, like the water, transportation and parks plans, which do then drive down to the lower-level detail we need.”
The commission also did not agree to a request from several Black Forest residents to change the recommended minimum lot size from 2 ½ acres within the forest’s timbered areas to 5 acres. Advocates of the change said denser development there presents fire, water and wildlife concerns.
There is already a precedent for 5-acre lots laid out in the Black Forest Preservation Plan first developed in 1974, Friends of the Black Forest treasurer Terry Stokka said during the May 5 advisory hearing. Because the new county master plan will supersede the Black Forest Preservation Plan, it “strips the Black Forest of the last protection it had for lot densities,” he said.
There are already several smaller-sized lots in the forest’s timbered area, Bailey said. Additionally, the master plan is an advisory document and not a regulatory document that changes zoning requirements, he said.
“Zoning can change, but it takes the people living at the property to do something about it,” Bailey said. “If Black Forest residents want to preserve Black Forest the way it is, the way you do that is to pass your property to your children and make sure they want to live on it, and not sell it to a developer or subdivide it.”
Kevin Curry, president of the Elkhorn Estates Homeowners Association and a former county planning commissioner, said earlier this month he was concerned the plan did not address what, if any, impact incorporation or annexation could have on the plan. County Planning and Community Development Director Craig Dossey said referencing incorporation in the plan could infer the county is “taking a side” on the issue and that has not historically been the county's role.
“Incorporation occurs and that’s a grassroots effort,” Dossey said, referencing past discussions to incorporate Black Forest and Falcon into Colorado Springs. “At this point, there’s no formal request for any of that so I don’t feel pressed to take that up under this master plan. It’s something (the municipalities) can do under state law right now. I don’t think we need to particularly champion state law.”
But “simply acknowledging the possibility that independent incorporation might occur does not take a position any more than does including the word annexation,” Curry said.
Residents were also frustrated the plan was difficult to download because of its large file size and said its font was too small to easily read, possibly preventing others from accessing the document.
Dossey said residents can contact his office to request printed copies of the plan. In the meantime, he said, his office will brainstorm how to better make it available and present those options to the Planning Commission in the future.
The Planning Commission must still certify the official plan for the Board of County Commissioners and all county municipalities, Gebhart said. The certification process to county commissioners could happen in late June, he said.
The draft master plan is available online at elpaso-hlplanning.hub.arcgis.com. To request printed copies, contact the El Paso County Planning and Community Development Department at (719) 520-6300 or email plnweb@elpasoco.com.