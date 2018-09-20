A 15-year veteran of the Colorado Springs public defender’s office was appointed Wednesday to serve on the 4th Judicial District Court bench.
Chad C. Miller of Colorado Springs will succeed Judge Theresa Cisneros, who retires effective Jan. 8, said a spokeswoman for Gov. John Hickenlooper, who chose Miller from three finalists.
Miller has worked as a local public defender since 2003, representing indigent clients facing felony charges including murder, sexual assault, kidnapping, child abuse, robbery and other crimes of violence. He also supervises other public defenders.
He is a 1998 graduate of Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., and received his law degree from the University of Denver in 2002.
The other finalists were Francis R. Johnson and Jami L. Vigil, both El Paso County magistrates.