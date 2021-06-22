Details slowly emerged Tuesday in Arvada, where a police officer, a Good Samaritan and an alleged gunman died in a shooting in the Olde Town neighborhood a day earlier.
The story so far: Arvada Police identified the officer as Gordon Beesley, a 19-year veteran who was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School.
Arvada Deputy Chief Ed Brady said a gunman fatally shot Beesley before being shot and killing himself. A bystander, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
"At this time, we believe this person was shot and killed by the gunman," Brady said.
New Tuesday:
Apartment stormed by police
Workmen were repairing the door of an Arvada apartment off Allison Street Tuesday morning after police knocked it down in a search apparently related to the shooting.
Neighbors say they were evacuated from their dwellings Tuesday night, about four hours after the Olde Town incident, before police in tactical gear stormed the apartment.
One resident of the apartment complex, Soleil Jacquez, said the man who resided in the unit police entered lived alone and kept to himself, barely acknowledging the greetings of neighbors.
"I would say 'Hi', that was it," Jacquez said.
She didn't know the man's name.
Other neighbors said the man was so quiet, they hardly knew the apartment was occupied.
Witness: Shooter 'didn't seem worried'
A Loveland man says he was 10 feet from the gunman who opened fire Monday in Olde Town Arvada Square, in the city's downtown district, killing a police officer and bystander before dying.
Jeremy Wiest was in Arvada looking to buy a car when he saw the horror play out. Wiest said the gunman wore all black, including a tactical vest, and calmly fired a rifle.
"He didn't seem worried about anything," said Wiest, who stared at the gunman as he stood near the body of a man, apparently the fallen policeman, in the street. He said he saw the shooter calmly survey the scene, before Wiest took shelter in a nearby business.
Mayor: Prayer vigil planned for Tuesday
Arvada Mayor Marc Williams said a prayer vigil has been planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Peace Lutheran Church, 5675 Field St. He said the City of Arvada plans to livestream the event, but nothing has been finalized.