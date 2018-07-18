New details released this week in the still unsolved 2016 shooting death of homeless man Oscar Martinez confirms what witnesses said the day after the shooting.
Martinez, 42, was shot twice — one bullet entered above his left eye and the other through his left temple, according to his recently released autopsy report. There was no muzzle imprint or stippling to indicate the gun was fired at close range, the report said.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office had initially fought against releasing the report, petitioning a judge to shield it on April 9. A hearing was scheduled for Friday, but on Tuesday the Office decided to drop the case and release it.
The change was "based on updated information," said county attorney Diana May, who represents the office.
At the time of the shooting, Martinez was described as a homeless man living around the Marquette Heights Apartments in Security, where he was shot on Dec. 6, 2016. He had apparently sought refuge there from the cold, sleeping on the hallway floor outside of Apartment 207.
A resident of the complex, who identified himself only as William J., previously told The Gazette that Martinez had showed up the month before, around Thanksgiving. William J. said he'd see the man sitting outside the building in a grassy area or on the front step, but never knew his name.
The man mainly kept to himself and barely spoke, William J. said.
Then, William J., who lived on the second floor, said he heard "two real loud gunshots, like pop! pop!" that December day and saw law enforcement officers gathered around the homeless man he'd seen curled up sleeping in the hallway two hours before. The resident said he was too afraid to peek out his door when the gun went off, but he didn't remember hearing anyone run away.
A small-caliber, yellow metal-jacketed bullet was later recovered from Martinez's body, the autopsy said.
William J. said he had seen his neighbors in 207 arguing with the homeless man on previous occasions, describing one instance where Martinez stood in the yard yelling back and forth with people in the window. When The Gazette knocked on the apartment door in December 2016, the younger man who opened the door said he did not want to talk.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting, previously said it did not have a suspect in the killing but asked residents in the area to be vigilant and report suspicious activity. That hadn't changed as of Wednesday, with spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby saying there were "no updates to release."
Detectives are still following leads, she said — "It's by no means a cold case."
Other residents living at the complex also had described Martinez as homeless, but harmless.
Janet Martinez, who is not related, said her only interaction with Oscar Martinez was offering him a cigarette outside from time to time. She called him "really sweet."
Clarence Pyles Jr. also had kind words to say about Martinez, adding that he had stopped to offer Martinez money minutes before he was shot.
"I said, 'Hey.' And he said 'Hey.' I asked him if he needed a couple bucks and he said no," Pyles said. "I kept walking."
Martinez's history and how he became homeless is unknown. The Gazette has not been able to locate his family, though the Coroner's Office confirmed his body had been claimed.
His autopsy suggests he was using drugs.
According to the report, Martinez had heroin and methamphetamine in his system. He also had used marijuana, at least within the last several days.
Among his few possessions was a capped syringe in a black eyeglass case, the report said, though it did not say whether it contained drugs.