A new delay took root Friday in the case of a man tied by DNA to a three-decade-old rape and murder in Old Colorado City, as attorneys grappled with his extensive history of criminal convictions and psychiatric commitments.
A judge agreed for the second time to postpone an arraignment for James Edward Papol, who is charged in the July 5, 1988, killing of Mary Lynn Vialpondo.
Papol, 46, was due to be arraigned in May, but his attorneys were given more time to consult with their client.
Friday's request for more time came after the defense team reported it had received 4,400 pages of new mental health records 10 days ago. A defense expert needs to read through them to counsel attorneys about a possible insanity plea, his legal team said.
The records span more 20 years of court-ordered assessments in criminal cases, detailing dozens of prior competency and sanity evaluations, including periodic follow-up reports. Understanding them is necessary to steer the case “in an intelligent manner,” the judge agreed.
“I hate dragging feet, but I don’t want to have to stop and re-track,” 4th Judicial District Judge Robin Chittum said in granting the request.
Papol, who is being held without bond at the El Paso County jail, was ordered to return to court Aug. 1. That's when a plea could be entered and a trial date set.
Vialpando, 24, was beaten, raped and stabbed to death and left in an alley near 26th Street. Her slaying went unsolved for decades, until a routine search by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation matched the DNA found on her body with Papol’s profile in a law enforcement database.
His prosecution has been slowed by procedural snags and by problems with his medical care at the jail, where Papol was repeatedly deprived of his antipsychotic medications for days at a time after his arrest last September, leading to mental declines.
Earlier this year, the judge ordered the jail's medical provider, Armor Correctional Health Services, to supply monthly updates to the defense noting what medications Papol receives and when.
Papol has since been stabilized, though the judge said in court Friday that the monthly reports have become less detailed, and that she may issue further orders unless they improve.
The issue comes amid continuing questions about the quality of medical care, especially mental health care, provided to inmates at the El Paso County jail. The Sheriff's Office contracts those services out to Armor Correctional Health Services, a private, for-profit jail and prison medical care provider.
At the time of his arrest, Papol was a ward of the Pueblo hospital. He has been committed there since being found not guilty by reason of insanity in a pair of robberies committed in 2002. However, he has lived outside the facility, under supervision, during certain periods, said Richard Bednarski, one of his attorneys.
If Papol enters a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, his attorneys will argue at trial that he shouldn’t be convicted in the murder because he wasn’t of sound mind and didn’t understand the difference between right and wrong.
If found not guilty by reason of insanity, Papol would be committed to a state facility indefinitely for treatment.
A conviction of first-degree murder would mean an automatic life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.