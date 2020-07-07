A new round of COVID-19 testing is planned at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility in Chaffee County after an inmate and a staff member tested positive for the disease.
Operators of the facility, which can hold just more than 1,200 inmates, will administer additional tests beginning Wednesday to determine how widely the virus has spread, the Colorado Department of Corrections said in a news release. Results will be published on the state prison system’s website once available.
No information on the inmate or staff member was released, except that the employee hasn’t been at the facility since June 30. It’s unclear if the cases are connected, authorities said.
The news release said the Chaffee County prison has implemented a quarantine requiring inmates to stay in their cells when not using restrooms or showers. Meals and medications will be delivered to their living units. The inmates will continue to have access to their mail.
The Buena Vista Correctional Complex will “continue to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day,” and inmates and staff members will be required to wear face coverings, the news release stated.
The facility has so far avoided the worst of the pandemic, with only one earlier case of coronavirus among its inmates. That person has since recovered. Sterling Correctional Facility in northeast Colorado has had 564 inmates test positive, including three who died from the disease. The remaining inmates at Sterling have recovered, department of corrections records show.
The Crowley County Correctional Facility had 63 inmates fall ill from the virus, of whom all but one have recovered, records show.