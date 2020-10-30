More restrictions will go into effect in El Paso County next week amid recent increases in COVID-19 case rates, test positivity and hospitalizations.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notified the county Friday morning that El Paso County must move to Level 2 safer-at-home restrictions. The county has until 5 p.m. Wednesday — a day after Tuesday's general election — to fully implement tighter restrictions.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said the county decided to delay enforcement of the restrictions until after the election to avoid creating confusion or deter residents from voting in person. Businesses, particularly restaurants, also need time to make operational changes to accommodate the new guidelines, he said.
Suthers said while he was disappointed in the state's decision to enforce tighter regulations in El Paso County, he wasn't surprised.
"Our numbers have been over the threshold for Level 1 for several weeks now, and technically are high enough to push us into Level 3," he said.
As of Friday morning, the county’s two-week positivity rate was 6.94%, which meets the state’s criteria for Level 2 restrictions.
Daily hospital admissions are stabilizing, although at an elevated level, and officials are still concerned about increasing hospitalizations, according to a written statement from the county.
"We have surge plans in place but have no current plans to activate them, but we are always monitoring and evaluating hospitalization numbers," said UCHealth spokeswoman Cary Vogrin. "Our peak hospitalization day was in April, with 57 patients. Currently we are at about 40 COVID-19 patients at UCHealth’s hospitals in southern Colorado, to put it in perspective."
When asked if he thought the Level 2 designation would be enough to turn around the rapidly increasing number of cases, Suthers said the new designation "on its own will not move the needle."
"We need the full cooperation and vigilance of all our citizens to help our community change the trajectory and avoid potentially tragic impacts to our city," he said.
El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller said he was hopeful the new designation would put the county back on a downward trend of cases.
"At some point, we have to say it's here and we have to do what we can to mitigate it," Waller said, adding public health officials are "doing everything they can possibly do in the effort to move us in a positive direction."
The new restrictions will limit the amount of people allowed inside restaurants to a maximum of 100 people if groups are seated 6 feet apart, down from the 175 permitted in Level 1 of safer-at-home metrics.
Gyms will operate only at 25% capacity, or up to 50 people, compared to 75 people as permitted in Level 1.
Indoor events will now be limited to 100 people, as opposed to the previously allowed 175.
The state also recently limited personal gatherings not already covered in its state coronavirus metrics to 10 or fewer people from no more than two households.
Last week, county officials submitted an updated mitigation plan to the state “and is working diligently to implement additional mitigation strategies with partners to reverse the concerning trends,” the statement said.
Under the new mitigation plan, the county will work with the Economic Development Regional Recovery Council, area schools and broader community partners and sectors “to reverse the concerning trends.” The county will also work with the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association on a COVID-19 safety certification initiative that will evaluate restaurants and bars on standard COVID-19 safety criteria. The county is also increasing low-barrier testing sites, including recently added sites in Fountain, Falcon/Peyton and Monument.
“But make no mistake, if our numbers do not turn around, we will see further restrictions on our economy, and more importantly, we could see avoidable loss of life,” Suthers said.
Some have been critical of the way the state and county have handled their response to the pandemic. Nearly 30 people spoke at a meeting of the El Paso County Board of Health pn Wednesday, many of them asking the board to advocate against further shutdowns, saying they would be detrimental to local businesses and the overall mental health of the community.
"I know a lot of the decisions aren’t yours," business owner Patrick Malfitano told the board. "But get out there in the next couple of days and go patronize five, six, seven small businesses. ... Talk to the small people like us, the small people that vote, the small people that matter in this community.”
Cathy Vanley, a Realtor/broker in Colorado Springs, said the county cannot stand another round of shutdowns.
"We want a future for our children," she said. "So many people lost their jobs and businesses closed, never to be opened again. This happened because of our officials in our state, county and city. This did not happen because of the people."
But public health leaders have said El Paso County must comply with state mandates and cannot enforce looser regulations than required by the state.
To help reduce the number of rising COVID-19 cases, county officials advise residents to keep gatherings small; limit unnecessary trips; wear masks; practice social distancing; continue frequent handwashing; and stay at home when sick, even with mild symptoms.
“This has been a difficult year for everyone,” El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said in a written statement Friday. “... We urge our community to step up prevention efforts once again to impact El Paso County’s disease transmission and help reduce exponential growth of COVID-19 to protect public health and to support our economy and schools in the safest and most sustainable way possible. We need your help to get us to where we want to be as a county.”
A list of testing sites in El Paso County is available at elpasocountyhealth.org/covid-19-testing-information.
For more details on the state's coronavirus metrics, visit covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial.