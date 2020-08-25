New coronavirus cases across Colorado and in El Paso County have been declining for weeks, a trend that could allow for greater business activity in the future.
On Wednesday, El Paso County was seeing about 84 new cases per 100,000 residents on average. While the average number of new cases is still considered a high level of transmission, it is down from the high of 158 new cases per 100,000 residents on average reported on July 29, according to the county health department. The slowdown in coronavirus spread follows a summer spike that lasted through June and July and prompted new restrictions on businesses.
The number of people testing positive in the county on average over two weeks has also fallen to 3.8% on Wednesday, below the state's goal of 5%, according to the health department. At the end of July, on average 8% of residents were testing positive. Statewide the percentage of residents testing positive is 2.94% on average over seven days, state data shows.
"We are moving very nicely in the right direction," said Stephen Goodwin, chief data scientific strategist for the county health department.
The state and county saw new coronavirus cases fall after Gov. Jared Polis mandated masks in public and moved up the last call for alcohol from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. in July. The county also reduced the number of people allowed to gather indoors, in venues such as gyms and restaurants, from 175 to 100 in early August.
Public health officials also opened a free COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall on Aug. 11 to expand access to testing and quarantine residents earlier. However, the numbers of people getting tested on average has declined slightly from July through August, said Michelle Hewitt, spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health. The decline in residents getting tested and in the percentage of people testing positive could show the disease is spreading more slowly, she said.
El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said Wednesday she believed it would be only a matter of time before gatherings of 175 people indoors would be allowed again in the county.
"El Paso County is not where we want to be, however we are making a lot of progress," she said, at an El Paso County Board of Health meeting.
The number of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has also been trending down locally and statewide. Over the summer, COVID-19 cases spread more among residents from 20 to 40 years old who are less likely to suffer severe symptoms and need hospitalization, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Statewide, the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in June and July was only about one-third as large as the surge in hospitalizations in March and April.
Mayor John Suthers said in an online address Wednesday to the Colorado Springs Council of Neighbors and Organizations he expected to discuss relaxing some coronavirus-related rules with Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday but he would not want to take action that would reverse the slowing spread of disease.
"We must remain diligent and careful. Like everyone, I too am anxious to return to a more normal way of living, but that will only be possible with a continued commitment to following the advice and guidance of credible experts such as El Paso County Public Health and the CDC,” Suthers said, in an emailed statement to The Gazette.
El Paso County cases rose after Fourth of July celebrations, and public health officials are urging more residents exercise more caution during the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Wheelan said.
As schools reopen, public health officials are expecting to see more outbreaks and cases. Many schools are prepared to transition to online learning if needed, Hewitt said.