In front of a jovial and standing-room-only crowd, Colorado Springs Utilities' new chief executive officer, Aram Benyamin, took his oath of office Tuesday morning and collected a six-figure raise.
Officially, Utilities' board of directors approved Benyamin's appointment and then his employment agreement, which includes his $480,000 salary.
After the board approved both items, Benyamin stood with a wide smile on his face and shook the hand of every person seated at the dais. Then, in an oath led by Mayor John Suthers, Benyamin promised to uphold the United States and Colorado constitutions and the laws of the state and the city.
"The future is bright," Benyamin said after taking his oath of office. "I'm just humbled to take this opportunity to serve the city and I will do my best to support the city's vision."
The Utilities board unanimously voted for Benyamin to take the helm of the organization last month. He previously worked as general manager of Utilities' Energy Supply Department and succeeds Jerry Forte, who stepped down in May after more than 12 years in the job.
Benyamin beat out 128 other applicants for the position, two of whom he competed against last month in a final round of interviews.
While the board unanimously voted for Benyamin's appointment — only board member Yolanda Avila was absent for Tuesday's meeting — one member was opposed to his employment contract.
Benyamin's previous salary was $242,278. Board Member Andy Pico said he wanted Benyamin's new salary to match Forte's pay at the end of his career, which was $447,200. It would have been more fiscally responsible to start the new CEO at a lower salary and increase his pay over time with respect to his performance, Pico said.
But Melissa Kellione, Utilities' human resources general manager who headed the search for a new CEO, said Forte's salary had not been changed since the beginning of 2016.
Even Benyamin's new salary sits below the market average of $519,000 for a similar position elsewhere, Kellione said.
Board Member Dave Geislinger said, however, that Benyamin's salary is an indication that Colorado Springs is growing.
"We are a city and a community that is stepping into the shoes that have been made for us. We are no longer the small community that I understood Colorado Springs to be when I was growing up," Geislinger said. "We are among the large cities and ... this is a visible position and this is a visible salary. It goes beyond the position and it is reflective of who it is that we are becoming."
Board Chair Tom Strand agreed. The salary is a byproduct of "how we have grown and developed and where we are headed," he said.
As he takes the helm of Utilities, Benyamin has said his goals include ensuring the organization has a transparent and productive relationship with the city while keeping an eye on renewable technologies — such as wind and solar — which are rapidly becoming more efficient and affordable.