After a month on the job, Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski on Monday named his deputy chief: Cmdr. Adrian Vasquez, a 25-year veteran of the force.
Niski, who was sworn in Feb. 26, was former Chief Pete Carey's deputy chief for seven years.
Vasquez joined the Police Department in 1995 as a patrolman in the Sand Creek Division, a news release said. He was transferred to the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division in 1998, where he was a street team detective, a K-9 handler and a task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Vasquez was promoted to sergeant in 2003, serving in patrol, Metro VNI and on the DEA task force. Then he was promoted to lieutenant in 2011, serving in patrol before he was transferred to violent crimes, which includes homicide, assault, robbery and victim advocacy.
He was promoted to commander in 2016 and assigned to the Stetson Hills Division, and then in 2017, he was transferred to the Specialized Enforcement Division, where he was responsible for tactical operations and patrol support.
Before joining the force, Vasquez served in the Air Force as a security policeman for more than 9 years.