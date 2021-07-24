What you see in newly ordained Bishop James Golka — a personable, unassuming man still somewhat bewildered by the unexpected turn his life has taken — is what Catholics in the Diocese of Colorado Springs will get, a man so devoted to his faith that he’s placing complete trust in God to guide him in nurturing the spirituality of his flock.

“To be a bishop wasn’t my plan,” he said last week in his office in downtown Colorado Springs. “So, God must have a better plan. He always has.”

Golka was ordained on June 29 as the third bishop of the local diocese, which was formed in 1984 and serves nearly 190,000 Catholics.

“I loved being a parish priest, to walk with people from the birth of a baby to a death in the family,” Golka said. “I’m excited to see what that looks like from a diocesan level.”

Pope Francis announced April 30 that he had selected Golka to lead the Colorado Springs diocese.

The 54-year-old Golka has been a parish priest for 27 years and for the past five years was rector of the cathedral in Grand Island, Neb., his hometown. He also held the title of vicar general, essentially the right-hand-man to the bishop.

One if his concerns is whether the pandemic is exiting. COVID-19 hit the Grand Island diocese hard, he said, primarily from meat packers being infected with the virus.

"Our priests, our people, have suffered during the past year," he said. "I had 15 COVID funerals in one month, when you could only have 10 people at the funerals."

The diocese decided if people couldn't come to church, they would go to the people and started doing processions around town. A pastoral team walked for two hours, five days a week with communion wafers.

"We'd advertise our route on Facebook, and people would stand in their yards, sing songs, receive a blessing, or come to their windows if they were sick inside," he said. "We also livestreamed it, with 5,000 people watching."

Colorado Springs parishioners on their way to Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral last week said they’re encouraged by Golka’s papal appointment.

“I think he’s a very prayerful man,” said a woman who gave her name as Barbara. “He also seems like he’s really kind.”

Worshipper Cindy Dronenburg said she realizes the position can be daunting, particularly moving into post-pandemic operations.

“His strong faith will help him direct the church in the direction of the truth,” she said. “We’re supporting him in all his works.”

Golka says he’s asking people to teach him about his new role, with his biggest task at this point being to learn about “the people, the place, the needs.”

He’s met with more than 30 staff members in the chancery and has informal Sunday night dinners scheduled with small groups of priests until the end of the year.

“I trust the Holy Spirit will show us what we need to do next," he said, "and I hope to discern that with the people of the diocese.”

The new bishop also is visiting the 39 parishes and missions in the diocese, which is six times the size of the Grand Island diocese.

The questions he’s asked the most are about how he got here.

“One does not apply,” he said. “I didn’t know I was up for consideration until I got the phone call about the whole process.”

Becoming a priest by personal choice or a bishop by selection of the Holy See, is not viewed as a job but as a calling to serve, Golka said.

And being appointed a bishop doesn’t equate to an upward career move or a big raise, he said, in response to another popular inquiry from worshippers.

Golka said he’s being paid the same amount as other priests in the diocese, but he admits he doesn't know the salary.

"I never asked that question," he said, chuckling. "A lot of people would think that's crazy — it's more that Christ is going to take care of you."

He lives in a house the diocese bought for him in the foothills of Cheyenne Mountain with a panoramic city view.

“They’d send me pictures of houses that were for sale,” he said. “I never saw the house until I moved here in mid-June.”

The diocese also pays for housing for its two retired bishops, Michael Sheridan and Richard Hanifen, he said.

Stewardship is one of the “guiding principles,” Golka lives by, not only of finances but also of faith and health. "It's the notion of how are we being stewards biblically because everything is God’s, and we try to share it well.”

Golka said he’s noticed an abundant spirit of hospitality here, along with joyfulness, dedication and faithfulness among believers.

Addressing opportunities for church growth out of expected population growth, expanding and strengthening Catholic schools’ identity with Christian ideals and values, and developing supportive housing for pregnant women under the national Mater Dei, the Mother of God, ministry, are some of his goals.

Also, officials are drafting a statement regarding the annual audit of the child protection charter that developed out of clergy sexual abuse of children. Golka said this year's review came back “very positive.”

The diocese, he said, will recommit to the charter, which covers not only children’s welfare but also that of the poor, the unborn and the elderly.

As for the national controversy over whether President Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic, should be allowed to take communion when he's pro-abortion, which is against church teaching, Golka said it’s not up to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to decide.

It’s a local matter, he said, one that would be best served if the person and the bishop of the local diocese discussed and prayed about the issue, rather than being cast by the entirety of American bishops.

“It's easier to say the President shouldn't go to communion than to point inside each of us," he said, and consider this question: "How do I be sure I'm prepared as I should for a moment of communion with the Lord in my life."

Golka was invited to join the bishops' June meeting when they talked about the issue but was moving to Colorado Springs and missed it. The bishops approved a motion to develop a teaching document about communion in general. Golka said he plans to attend the next meeting, in November, in Baltimore. And he plans to write some columns about the topic.

Golka does not claim allegiance to either conservative or liberal views.

"I don't have an agenda," he said. "I'm a person who loves the Lord, and I come to love Him best by practicing our faith.

“Every bishop, we’re all a little different, and God rejoices in diversity and creating people with different talents and abilities for His purposes," he added.

“Christ is always the focus for me; whether that makes me middle of the road, I don’t know."