A new fire is forcing evacuations of more than a dozen hikers at one of the most popular hikes in southwestern Colorado, Ice Lake Basin, The Durango Herald reported Monday.
The #IceLakesFire producing a large smoke plume which will impact areas downwind to the east and southeast. Air Quality Health Advisory in effect for San Juan County with heavy smoke possible in Silverton. https://t.co/PaQkiO4q1J pic.twitter.com/ZmefriZtzg— CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) October 19, 2020
The fire is estimated to be burning across 15 to 20 acres. As many as 18 hikers are to be airlifted from the nearly 9 mile-long trail that reaches about 11,000 feet in elevation and features two alpine lakes, Island Lake and Ice Lake.
South Mineral Creek Campground on Forest Service Road 585, which leads up to the trailhead, is also being evacuated.
The Durango Herald reports the fire started about a quarter-mile from the Ice Lake Basin trailhead about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
An air attack and type-2 helicopter were on site as of 3:10 p.m. The Forest Service requested an additional four type-1 helicopters and six single-engine air tankers. The number of ground crews available were not clear as of Monday afternoon, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Esther Goodson told the Durango news publication.
The nearest town to the fire is Silverton, which has a population of about 700 residents. There were no official evacuation orders as of Monday afternoon.
Colorado Department of Transportation is encouraging motorists on U.S. 550, Red Mountain Pass, to not stop along the roadway near Silverton.
"Stopping can cause unnecessary problems and obstructions for emergency responders," the agency posted to Facebook.
