DENVER — New outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have been reported at multiple Colorado restaurants, a church, a popular hotel and even a rural fair, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Since COVID-19 was first confirmed in Colorado in early March, there have been 561 outbreaks of COVID-19. Of those, 167 are still considered active. For an outbreak to be resolved, the CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.
Click here for the latest CDPHE outbreak data.
There are at least 9,188 COVID-19 cases connected to outbreaks, which accounts for 17% of the 53,901 total cases in Colorado.
Since last week’s data was reported, new COVID-19 outbreaks have been confirmed at four additional Colorado restaurants, including the Cheba Hut at 3171 N. Chestnut St. in Colorado Springs (two confirmed staff cases). A Culvers in Larimer County (four confirmed staff cases), Qdoba in Vail (eight confirmed staff cases) and House of China in Gunnison (eight confirmed staff cases) also are on the list.
